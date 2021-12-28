UM classes to stay in-person for winter with more COVID-19 safety rules

Winter classes at the University of Michigan will resume in-person Jan 5, with more health and safety protocols to battle against the spread of COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.

The plan to move ahead with in-person learning amid the pandemic was based in part on the success of the fall semester with “very high levels of vaccination and excellent compliance with our rules around indoor face coverings,” according to an email from President Mark Schlissel and Provost Susan Collins.

“We are prioritizing student learning, the pedagogical needs of our academic programs and the enriching classroom interactions that can’t be fully replicated remotely,” Schlissel and Collins said.

Additional health and safety rules will be in place for the winter semester, Rick Fitzgerald, a UM spokesman, added in a Tuesday news release.

Among them, a COVID-19 test upon arrival for students who live on campus and mandatory COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all students, faculty and staff on all campuses, including Michigan Medicine, with a reporting deadline of Feb. 4.

Students also are required to wear face coverings in the common areas of residence halls and in sports facilities, said Fitzgerald, at least through Jan. 17, and the university will recommend that food and drink not be served at on-campus gatherings to minimize the need to remove face coverings. Indoor transit mask requirements will also remain in effect.

Ticketed events on campus will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for visitors.

“Over the break, some of us have experienced holiday events where family members were unable to attend due to testing positive for COVID-19,” Collins and Schlissel said. “The more-rapid spread of the omicron variant, now the dominant strain in the United States, means that greater case numbers are likely here, as they have been around the state and nation.

“These cases seem to be milder than earlier in the pandemic, and those who are vaccinated and boosted almost never get seriously ill. We ask for everyone’s continued vigilance and care as we tackle this next phase of the pandemic. Both of these qualities were essential to our fall term’s success.”

UM's announcement Tuesday comes after Wayne State University's decision to move classes online for the first month of the winter semester, and Oakland University's for the first two weeks, both announced last week.

