Livonia student out of school after allegedly threatening to kill Black people in video, officials say

An eighth-grade Livonia Public Schools student who allegedly posted a video that is circulating on social media threatening to kill Black people while he held a handgun is no longer in school and was visited by police at home, school officials said on Friday.

The nine-second video shows the Emerson Middle School student holding a handgun and saying: "I am ready for the n------. Gonna kill them now because I want a lawsuit right now mother------."

School officials said the video was created last year but resurfaced this week.

"The Livonia police have been involved from the onset of the sharing of this post, and we will continue to follow our investigative procedures and protocols," said Daniel Willenborg, director of secondary programs for Livonia Public Schools, in a statement.

As he speaks, the student adds a magazine to the weapon and cocks it. A Confederate flag hangs on a wall behind him.

Willenborg said the gun displayed is not an actual weapon that can fire a round.

"Without question, the video is despicable and reprehensible and has caused fear and discomfort among many," Willenborg said.

Livonia police were not immediately available to comment.

It was not immediately clear if the student was kept home by family or removed by the school. School officials declined to elaborate.

"We can’t indicate the reason for the student not being in school, in terms of suspension, etc. Suffice to say, he is not in school at this time," school spokeswoman Stacy Jenkins said in an email.

