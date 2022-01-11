Public comment flooded after mask mandate proposed for Michigan's schools

A proposed resolution to require face masks in schools and testing of COVID-19 positive children before they return to school prompted hundreds of Michigan residents to flood public comment during a State Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

Titled, "Layered Public Health Approach to Keep Schools Open During Pandemic" and authored by state board Vice President Pamela Pugh, the resolution asks for state law to be "invoked to require well-fitted face masks be properly worn on school buses and indoors at all public school facilities and events for students, teachers, staff and all school visitors, regardless of vaccination status."

It also says state law should "invoked to require testing of children prior to returning to school after a COVID-19 diagnosis; promote that schools use “test to stay” for children exposed to COVID-19; and require accurate information, regarding all school-related exposures, be shared with all persons potentially exposed, including parents of potentially exposed children."

More than 165 people had registered to speak at the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting. The board extended public comment for one more hour Tuesday as more callers expressed their disdain or support of such a measure. Another 400 people were waiting to either speak during public comment or express their views. The board said late Tuesday afternoon, based on 20 people speaking for the per-person limit of 3 minutes each, there were enough people waiting to hold 30 hours of public comment.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the board voted 6-1 to postpone public comment until after the business portion of meeting concluded. Voting no was Pugh, who objected to hearing public comments after the board already potentially voted on the issue.

More than 750 people were watching the monthly state board meeting which is taking place in person in Lansing and is broadcast live on YouTube.

The resolution had not been called up for a vote as of 4 p.m.

A woman who identified herself as a mother with children from County Oak elementary school said she opposed any decision that removed her as the decision-maker for her children when it comes to masks.

"This is the most important decision to give to parents – not the school board," she said.

Michigan has no statewide mandate for masks in schools. Many county health departments and local districts have approved mask rules in their own jurisdictions.

The state board of education has no authority to mandate masks or vaccines, said Martin Ackley, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Education.

Last month, state health officials and state superintendent Michael Rice told local superintendents that universal indoor mask-wearing at schools is "critical" to ensuring students can continue learning in person.

