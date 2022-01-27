Expelled student removed from Oxford High School over 'potential security issue'

An expelled student from Oxford High School was removed from the building by police on Thursday in what authorities called a "potential security issue."

Oxford Community Schools officials issued a statement on Thursday saying the district's police liaison officer and other security personnel quickly responded to the situation at the high school, which was the scene of a mass shooting on Nov. 30.

"Police escorted the individual and their parent off campus. At no time were any students in danger and the situation was quickly resolved," the statement from the school said.

Students returned to the newly renovated high school building Monday for the first time since the shooting rampage that left four students dead and injured six others and a teacher.

In an unrelated matter, EMS was called to the high school on Thursday for a student medical issue, the statement said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com