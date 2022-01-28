Central Michigan University replaces admissions director after mistaken scholarship scandal

Central Michigan University's executive director of admissions is no longer working at the school after her department mistakenly offered full-ride scholarships to nearly five dozen students.

Lee Furbeck is "no longer employed" by CMU, university spokesman Aaron Mills confirmed Friday. It was not clear if Furbeck resigned or was fired. Mills said CMU "does not discuss personnel issues."

Jennifer DeHaemers, CMU's vice president for recruitment and retention, took over the responsibilities as of Thursday.

Furbeck was the administrator in charge of the admissions department when the school mistakenly told 58 prospective students last week that they had won the Centralis Scholar Award, a prestigious scholarship that pays a student's tuition as well as room and board and a book stipend.

Those students actually had not won that award, officials later confirmed. Furbeck called all of the students who had been mistakenly notified on Sunday and explained what had happened. She also sent emails to those prospective students on Wednesday, offering them additional scholarship money equivalent to full tuition at the school.

Furbeck joined Central Michigan in January 2019 as executive director of admissions, according to her professional profiles. She had previously worked in admissions at schools across the Midwest, including at Cleveland State University, the University of Kansas and Iowa State University.

In 2020, Furbeck was up for consideration to be the school's first vice president for student recruitment and retention, a job DeHaemers was ultimately chosen for.

Furbeck could not immediately be reached for comment.

News of her departure was first reported by Central Michigan University's student newspaper, Central Michigan Life.

