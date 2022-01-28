Oakland University mistakenly tells thousands they earned nearly full scholarships

Oakland University mistakenly told roughly 5,500 prospective students that they had earned nearly full-tuition scholarships at the beginning of the month, school officials admitted, an error that is upsetting many families even more after a similar problem at Central Michigan University ended with a different outcome.

Oakland sent out emails to prospective students on Jan. 4, spokesman Brian Bierley told The Detroit News, informing them that "they were entitled to receive Oakland University’s Platinum Presidential Scholar Award, our highest award."