Schlissel remains UM professor. Removing him from campus could cost millions
Carol Thompson
The Detroit News
The University of Michigan Board of Regents acted quickly to oust former President Mark Schlissel last month after it decided he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, but experts say removing him from campus could cost millions of dollars.
Schlissel's presidential contract allowed him to become a tenured faculty member upon his departure from the president's office even though he was removed for cause, as the regents said he was when they announced his Jan. 15 firing.