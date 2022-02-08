Meet the man who plans to turn around Flint school district with $99M
Jennifer Chambers
The Detroit News
In the last decade, students in Flint Community Schools have endured a lead contamination water crisis, five different superintendents who each attempted to stem massive enrollment losses and, most recently, a revolving door of in-person and remote learning amid the pandemic.
Kevelin Jones, the district's newest superintendent, said he knows he has a lot of work to do to restore trust with families who want a better school experience for their children.