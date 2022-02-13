What's causing canceled classes and risking aid for Michigan's K-12 schools?

When neighboring districts moved to online learning amid rising COVID-19 rates this school year, Superintendent Ryan McLoud kept the doors of his Macomb County school district open, save for a brief closure at the middle school driven by a staff shortage.

Yet more than a quarter of his 2,500 Eastpointe Community Schools students have missed 20 days of school already this school year. Each of those days counts as student attendance falling below 75%, the daily legal threshold to collect full state funding.