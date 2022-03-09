UM to drop mask mandate for most indoor spaces

The University of Michigan is dropping its mask mandate next week for most indoor spaces on campus, the university announced Wednesday.

The change that takes effect Monday will no longer mandate masks in offices, residence halls and athletic events, according to a press release, regardless of vaccination status at the college's campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint.

High vaccination rates among students, faculty and staff as well as improving conditions in the region contributed to the decision and made it possible, campus officials said.

Some 89% of students and 85% of employees, excluding Michigan Medicine, on the Ann Arbor campus were up-to-date on their vaccines, according to the university's Ann Arbor campus vaccination dashboard.

Masks will continue to be required in classrooms and other instructional spaces, including teaching laboratories and performance spaces, patient care areas, campus COVID-19 testing sites and on campus buses at least through the end of the winter term, the university said.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will also no longer be required from guests attending ticketed indoor Michigan athletic events after new guidance from the COVID-19 Campus Health Response Committee.

Food and drinks will now be allowed for in-person gatherings, while use of the symptom screening tool for the campus community, ResponsiBLUE, continues to be recommended.

"Mask use is still an effective strategy for enhanced personal protection, especially for those with compromised immune status, those who are not vaccinated or up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, and anyone with a perceived increased situational risk," said Robert Ernst, associate vice president for student life for health and wellness and CHRC director.

Certain units, such as Michigan Medicine and the U-M Children's Centers, may issue different policies. Masks remain required in all patient care areas including in Michigan Medicine, University Health Service and the Dental School clinical areas.

