Michigan health department drops 'close contacts' from COVID school guidance

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lifted recommendations Friday that had guided how K-12 schools handled so-called "close contacts" of COVID-19 cases within their buildings.

The department said its new directions reflected the state entering a "post-surge, recovery period" of the pandemic. The state identified its first COVID-19 infections two years ago Thursday.

"As we move through the phases of our COVID-19 response, our recommendations will be updated to reflect the current status of transmission, while continuing to prioritize public health and promote health and wellness for all communities," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive.

The new guidance for schools says students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate regardless of vaccination status for at least five days. Then, if symptoms have improved or no symptoms have developed, they can return to normal activities while wearing a well-fitting mask for the next five days.

If a student or staff member is exposed to a "personal" or "household" contact who has COVID-19, they should monitor for symptoms for 10 days, test at least one time if possible three to seven days after exposure, and if symptoms develop, wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days and avoid unmasked activities or activities with higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals for 10 days.

"Personal" or "household" contacts include individuals who share living spaces, including bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms and kitchens.

For other types of exposures — not those that are considered "personal" or "household" — people should monitor for symptoms for 10 days, test if symptoms develop and consider wearing a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days.

Past guidance for K-12 schools centered on "close contacts" of those in schools with COVID-19. If they weren't vaccinated, they were recommended to quarantine at home or get negative tests and wear a mask to keep attending classes.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a "close contact" someone who was less than six feet away from an infected person for 15 minutes.

The five pages of guidance for schools issued by the state health department on Friday don't mention "close contacts," a significant change.

The recommendations move the state into a phase where schools will treat COVID-19 like cases of other highly infectious diseases, working closely with local health departments to determine what interventions are necessary, said Peter Spadafore, executive director of the Middle Cities Education Association.

On Feb. 16, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its mask guidance to drop public health advisories regarding mask usage in most indoor public settings and K-12 schools.

Michigan experienced surges in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in December and January. However, those spikes, tied to the contagious omicron variant, have relented in recent weeks.

