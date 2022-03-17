Fauci to speak at 'comeback' UM commencement for 2020 grads; Shriver for '22 grads

Speakers for University of Michigan commencement ceremonies this spring include Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will be speaking at a ceremony for 2020 graduates who did not get an in-person event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The "comeback" ceremony will be held May 7 at Michigan Stadium.

Journalist Maria Shriver will be the main speaker at the April 30 ceremony for 2022 graduates, also at Michigan Stadium. Maria M. Klawe, a computer scientist, scholar and president of Harvey Mudd College, will deliver the address at the April 29 ceremony for graduate students at Hill Auditorium.

All three speakers will receive honorary degrees, the university announced Thursday, and there are recommendations for three others, including Motown legend Berry Gordy.

Shriver, whose journalism career has earned her a Peabody and multiple Emmy awards, has been recommended for an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became the de facto spokesperson of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, has been recommended for an honorary doctor of science degree.

Klawe is to receive an honorary doctor of engineering degree.

Shriver is a seven-time New York Times best-selling author, NBC News special anchor, founder of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and Shriver Media and co-founder of the mission-driven brain health and wellness brand MOSH.

During her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger, she was first lady of California from 2003-10, and "worked on behalf of women and families, particularly those living on the brink of poverty," according to the announcement from UM.

"A trailblazer for empowering women, Shriver uses her voice and platforms to advance pressing issues affecting women and women’s health," the Office of University Development and Events said in a release.

She continues to fund research in the field, according to UM, and recently partnered with the Cleveland Clinic to launch the country’s first Alzheimer’s disease prevention center for women in Las Vegas.

Fauci, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, also heads the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation at the National Institutes of Health, and has advised seven presidents through major global health crises, including HIV, West Nile virus, swine flu, Zika virus and Ebola.

He has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Robert Koch Gold Medallion and the National Medal of Science.

"Known for his straightforward explanation of complicated scientific facts, calm demeanor and subtle sense of humor, Fauci has been a trusted public voice on SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19," the commencement announcement said.

Fauci joined the NIAID Laboratory of Clinical Investigation over five decades ago, in 1968.

He was a principal architect of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief launched in 2003, and advocated for increased AIDS research funding and access to experimental drugs.

The third speaker, Klawe, began her tenure in 2006 as the fifth president of Harvey Mudd College, a private institution in California. She is the first woman to lead the college since its founding in 1955.

Klawe has made significant research contributions in several areas of mathematics and computer science, including functional analysis, discrete mathematics, theoretical computer science, human-computer interaction, gender issues in information technology and interactive-multimedia for mathematics education.

Prior to joining Harvey Mudd, Klawe served as dean of engineering and professor of computer science at Princeton University.

Klawe received the 2014 Women of Vision ABIE Award for Leadership and was ranked No. 17 on Fortune’s 2014 list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

She has given talks at international conferences, national symposia and colleges across the U.S. and Canada about diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines and industries, gender and gaming, and lessons from her own career.

Klawe has devoted particular attention to improving K-12 science and mathematics education.

The three other individuals recommended for honorary degrees by President Mary Sue Coleman:

Berry Gordy, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and founder of the Motown record label who discovered Smokey Robinson and The Miracles and Diana Ross and The Supremes, was recommended for an honorary doctor of music.

Thomas Cleveland Holt, award-winning historian and Professor Emeritus of American and African American History at the University of Chicago, was recommended for an honorary doctor of humane letters.

William C. Martin, former UM athletic director and founder and chair of the Bank of Ann Arbor, was recommended for an honorary doctor of laws.

The Board of Regents will consider these recommendations on March 24.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi