Students could dump SAT scores on transcripts under Michigan House bill

Michigan high school students would no longer have their SAT score automatically placed on their official student transcript or be required to take the essay portion of the national college entrance exam under a bill approved by the Michigan House.

State Rep. David Martin, R-Davison, the bill's sponsor, said the change is to remove a requirement that leaves Michigan students at a disadvantage when applying to colleges. State law requires Michigan schools to place the SAT score on official student transcripts as part of the Michigan Merit Exam.

"Regardless of how well a student performs on this one exam — even if they’re applying to a college that doesn’t require SAT scores as part of the admissions process — the score must appear on their official high school transcripts," Martin said in a statement. "This puts Michigan students at a disadvantage, while students in every other state get to choose whether they want their scores to be submitted."

Under the bill passed on March 23, Martin said students and parents will have a choice about whether to submit SAT scores. It also will give students an opportunity to retake the SAT and submit the later results if they improve their score, he said.

“The score a student gets on one exam they take in the spring of their junior year is not the best way to gauge their knowledge or their capability to succeed,” Martin said. “Even in a straight-A student, test anxiety can lead to a low score. It doesn’t make sense to let one bad score jeopardize a student’s future opportunities.”

The bill also removes the requirement for the MME to include a writing component. The College Board, which administers the SAT test, discontinued the writing portion of the SAT in 2021, but Michigan students are still required to complete the essay portion.

According to a 2021 College Board blog: "Writing remains essential to college readiness and the SAT will continue to measure writing and editing skills, but there are other ways for students to demonstrate their mastery of essay writing, and the SAT will continue to measure writing throughout the test."

The bill was referered to the Senate's Education and Career Readiness Committee

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, was the only House member to oppose the bill. Johnson issued a statement saying more writing should be encouraged, not less.

"The subjects of reading, writing, and arithmetic used to be the three foundational pillars of education and have long been considered indispensable for society. An indicator of progress in any culture is the percentage of people who can read and write," Johnson said in the statement.

"If it is to make the playing field equal, I do not believe this is the way to go. As a Black woman, this legislation is insulting and will ultimately hurt in the long run, " Johnson said.

College prep coach Ashleigh Taylor supports removing the SAT score on transcripts because, in some cases, it is against a student's will.

"Last year I had students and parents ask, 'Can we get it removed from the transcripts?'" said Taylor, a former senior admissions officer at the University of Michigan.

"Students should be able to present themselves as they see fit. They shouldn’t be forced to display the score. Some colleges saw they won't look at it, but how can we be sure?"

Taylor also supports eliminating the essay portion for Michigan students.

"We don’t want our Michigan students to be at a disadvantage in the national college application landscape," Taylor said.

