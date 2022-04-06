MSU announces NBA star for commencement speaker, along with other notable alumni

The president of a Michigan clothing company, a former NBA star and a former auto executive will address Michigan State University graduates during in-person spring 2022 commencement ceremonies May 6, the school announced.

Linda Hubbard, Steve Smith and Ronald Goldsberry, all MSU alumni, will address the school's 9,200 graduates and receive honorary doctoral degrees over three ceremonies that day, the school said in a Wednesday statement.

Masks and social distancing will not be required at commencement, the release said, but the ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

Smith, all-time leading scorer at MSU, a first-round NBA draft pick and an Olympic gold medalist, will address undergraduates during their convocation at 1 p.m. and will receive an honorary doctoral degree in education.

Hubbard, president and chief operating officer of Carhartt, will kick off events at 9 a.m., addressing master’s and educational specialist degree recipients. She will receive an honorary doctoral degree in business.

Concluding commencement ceremonies at 3 p.m. will be Goldsberry, an Army captain and former Ford Motor Co. executive, who will address doctoral recipients and receive an honorary doctoral degree in science.

“MSU has a vast network of Spartans who have achieved remarkable success across the globe — a degreed alumni network more than half a million strong,” said President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. “As our next generation of Spartan alumni joins that network, they will find leaders willing to help them reach their full potential — leaders like Linda, Steve and Ronald.”

The speakers will also be joined by fall 2020 and spring 2021 virtual commencement speakers, including Jennifer Gilbert, director and member of the board for Rocket Companies Inc. and founder of Amber Engine; Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, and Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor for presentation of their honorary degrees in person.

Ceremonies begin on May 5 and continue through May 14, the school announced. All ceremonies will be held at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center or the Wharton Center Great Hall, 750 E. Shaw Lane.

