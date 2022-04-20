DeVos turns to Florida's DeSantis to push Michigan private school scholarship plan
The Detroit News
Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday enlisted Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to help drum up support for a Michigan petition effort to establish tax breaks and a scholarship program that could help students attend private schools.
The pair spoke during a brief tele-town hall centered on gathering more signatures for the petitions championed under the campaign known as Let MI Kids Learn, which DeVos and her relatives have backed.