Why some Michigan schools have stopped suspending students for vaping

Beverly Hills — Principal Susan Smith and other administrators at Groves High School closed off some student bathrooms last fall when they became dens for brazen teen vapers.

The change meant other students had to hunt down usable bathrooms or hold it until they went home. And closing bathrooms, or kicking kids out of school for vaping, simply did not work, Smith said, considering many teens started their vaping habit during the COVID-19 pandemic — many with no adult supervision.