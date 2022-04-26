3 Michigan high schools ranked in top 100 nationwide

Three Michigan high schools ranked in the top 100 nationwide by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 edition of best high schools.

In new, national high school rankings announced Tuesday by the media company, City Middle-High School, operated by Grand Rapids Public Schools, ranked 18th; the International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Township, which is run by the Macomb Intermediate School District, ranked 21st and the International Academy in Bloomfield Hills, which is run by Oakland Schools, ranked 52nd.