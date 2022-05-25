Cost of EMU investigation into alleged rapes: More than $500,000

Eastern Michigan University has spent more than half a million dollars on an investigative report that examined alleged rape cases that became public two years ago.

EMU hired Philadelphia-based law firm Cozen O’Connor in September 2020 to review the university's policies and how it responded to allegations of sexual misconduct against three former male students. The students are facing sexual assault charges linked to alleged off-campus rapes between 2015-19.

The Cozen O'Connor report, released Friday by the university, found that EMU knew there were allegations of sexual assault against the three former students, but those reports were either anonymous or the reported victims in each alleged incident choose not to participate in a formal Title IX investigation.

The Detroit News learned of the cost of the probe through a Freedom of Information Act request.

However, the report showed that record-keeping in EMU's Title IX office was so incomplete that it did not allow investigators to "provide as full and complete a picture of the university’s response as might have been possible had the Title IX coordinator and the Greek Life coordinator maintained more complete and contemporaneous documentation."

EMU president James Smith said the incomplete Title IX records were not intentional, according to the report.

"The investigators from Cozen O’Connor gave no indication that there was lacking of detail with intentionality," Smith said at a media briefing Friday. "They were saying the report itself could have had greater note-taking."

He said Friday the investigation was "commissioned long before the lawsuit was filed, borne out of the university's commitment to find out what gaps, if any, existed in our processes that could have contributed to or exacerbated any unsafe campus condition(s)."

The total cost of the investigation is not available. EMU paid $543,673.96 as of April, according to EMU spokesman Walter Kraft confirmed Wednesday.

EMU also is in mediation with two dozen current and former EMU students who sued the university and several officials, alleging that they were raped near campus but when they sought assistance from the university, the cases were covered up.

EMU denies there was any coverup.

Todd Flood, who represents the current and former students, has said EMU's outside investigation was vastly incomplete and noted that the report showed that key documents were missing in some Title IX investigations.

"If those things were missing, the $64 million question is: What else is missing?" Flood said.