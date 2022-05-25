Student who allegedly brought gun to Detroit high school arrested, district says

A student at a Detroit high school has been arrested after allegedly bringing a weapon to campus this week, district officials confirmed Wednesday.

A parent of a student who attends the School at Marygrove sent an online video to administrators Tuesday that reportedly showed the youth with the piece, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.

"We have informed families that officers believe that they have positively identified the alleged student who appears to have a gun or BB gun," the district said. "The student has been arrested, is in police custody, and will be removed from the school. It is unclear whether the gun is real or a BB gun."

A brief video appeared to show a student holding gun while seated in a classroom, prompting another youth to walk away, Fox 2 reported.

Housed on the grounds of a former college with the same name, Marygrove serves more than 280 students in ninth through 11 grades, according to the district website.

School officials alerted police about the video Tuesday as well as informed staff and parents, the district said.

"We also placed officers at the school today and increased random searches of bags," the district told The Detroit News. "We have no information that any student or staff planned or is planning harm to Marygrove students or staff."

News of the incident comes a day after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas left 19 students and two students dead.

The tragedy spurred authorities in Oakland and Monroe counties to increase patrols on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Shelby Township police announced they had arrested an 18-year-old accused of threatening a shooting at a Texas school.