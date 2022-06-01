Hope College on lockdown after shooting near campus

The Detroit News

Hope College is on lockdown after a shooting, the college alerted Wednesday night.

A suspect was not in custody, the college said in a late-night tweet.

"Campus is on LOCKDOWN. Take appropriate action," officials for the liberal arts college said.

The shooting happened on E. 16th Street and College Avenue.

Austynn Sprague, dispatch supervisor for Ottowa County Central Dispatch Authority, said late Wednesday two ambulances had been requested at the scene, but he could not say whether anyone had been shot.