University of Michigan hikes tuition, housing costs on Ann Arbor campus

The University of Michigan will raise undergraduate tuition 3.4% for the 2022-23 school year, following approval Thursday by the Board of Regents.

The board approved the new tuition rate, 7-1, as part of UM's $2.59 billion operating budget for 2022-23 on the Ann Arbor campus.

The budget also includes a $15 minimum wage for temporary and student employees.

Interim President Mary Sue Coleman said that 25% of in-state undergraduate students on the Ann Arbor campus will pay no tuition, and the majority will not see an increase in what they pay for tuition due to financial aid, which officials say will increase by nearly 25%.

Voting against the budget was Regent Denise Ilitch, who said that UM has increased tuition for 38 consecutive years and that is not sustainable for the middle class. She said she was voting for the students who need to work multiple jobs and for parents out of work, and suggested numerous ways to change.

"We have been told over and over this business model ... must change," Ilitch said. "We need to be creative, innovative and tighten our belts ... we must set this as a top priority and be relentless about it."

The tuition increase for students attending the Ann Arbor campus means that full-time students will pay $558 more annually in tuition, pushing student tuition and fees up to $16,736 for the fall and winter terms, up from $16,178 in 2021-22.

The board also approved a $165.4 million general fund operating budget for UM-Dearborn. That budget includes a tuition and fee increase of 3.6% for lower-division resident students to $7,160 in 2022-23, up from $6,908.

The board also approved a $116.5 million general fund budget for UM-Flint. That budget includes a tuition and fee increase of 4.9% for undergraduate students, meaning lower division students will pay $6,762 in 2022-23, up from $6,446 in 2021-22.

The Regents also approved a 4.6% campus housing increase on the Ann Arbor campus, meaning students living in a double room with a basic meal plan will pay $13,171 for fall and winter term, up from $12,592 in 2021-22.

