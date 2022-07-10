How can young people become adults? There's a class for that

What does it take to be an adult?

For those who are unsure, there's a class for that.

Starting Tuesday, the Michigan State University Extension is kicking off its summer series of Adulting 101, virtual classes for young people to learn skills for the future, such as money management, career education, community engagement, conflict resolution and more.

The free, one-hour classes will be offered from 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 2 and include topics such as getting organized, being an informed renter and home food preservation.

MSU Extension educator Kathy Jamieson said the classes are being offered because "there is a need."

"Young people don’t necessarily learn these skills in school," said Jamieson. "They are more hands-on practical, life skills."

Many parents work outside the home, and there isn't always time to teach some of the skills necessary for adulthood, Jamieson said.

Even those who are older say they could benefit from the classes.

"There is no class to teach you how to be an adult," said said Margie Lucas, a 52-year-old Indiana resident and gardener who subscribes to the MSU Extension. "You learn as you go and you don’t even know if you are learning the right way."

MSU Extension is in every Michigan county, and brings resources to residents from university faculty and staff members. MSU Extension is perhaps best known for 4-H, a youth development program that offers a range of education to help young people develop self-discipline, teamwork, conflict resolution and goal-setting.

It also offers resources to adult and the community in areas such as improving health and nutrition through initiatives such as opioid misuse prevention and enhancing agriculture and agribusiness through efforts such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The program also offers numerous classes including How to Start a Food Truck Business.

Jamieson said practical classes for young people have been offered for years, but was rebranded as Adulting 101 in 2019. It went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic, when more than 1,000 young people took one of the virtual Adulting 101 classes.

Those interested in attending the Adulting 101 classes must register in advance.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com