Detroit pastors to help families boost school attendance

Some Detroit pastors are moving beyond the pulpit to reach out to families and help boost school attendance in the district this academic year.

Helping Kids Go to School joins church leaders and the community in a bid to reduce absenteeism and, it is hoped, make sure it doesn't become the "first step into the prison system," according to one pastor.

"Over and over, our churches have been there when people need help," said John Broad, the organization's founder and former Crime Stoppers president. "They will explain the importance of getting our children to school and not letting them fall behind."

Churches working with Helping Kids are Third New Hope Baptist Church on Plymouth Road and Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, according to the group's website.

The program began in 2020 and has guided 80 families with pupils in Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School. Now it aims to reach more families in more schools, organizers said. Churches will do outreach during services and call for volunteer "coaches," who will be vetted before they can partner with schools, to reach out to families.

Parents can face obstacles including lack of transportation, work conflicts, sickness in the family, children not liking school and concerns about safety in the neighborhood that can interfere with school attendance, said leaders at Helping Kids Go To School.

"It's not our children's fault," said Richard White III, pastor and vice president of the program. "We, as leaders in our community, must change. Chronic absenteeism is the first step into the prison system."

Chronic absenteeism has increased mainly due to COVID quarantining, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

"If we all work together and do what we can, we can help our children thrive and be successful in life," White said, noting that the organization is asking pastors to use their influence "to break the cycle of absenteeism" by telling church attendees to ensure children's attendance in school every day.

The program's leaders said adding a family's local bishop or church as a contact on students' records could trigger an alert to Helping Kids Go to School if a child is absent, which in turn could send volunteers to address the issue. The organization is asking for volunteers who can follow up with guardians of children when the students are reported absent.

Local ride sharing, donated uniforms and other services on the Helping Kids Go to School website were among the ways of helping under consideration.

The school district has more than 53,000 students enrolled across 106 schools. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti reported at a board meeting in July that there would be a $450 increase in funding per student for the 2022-23 academic year.

Steve Bland, senior pastor at Liberty Temple Baptist Church, urged the community to ask the board of education to invest in transportation and free breakfast for all students. "I think we need to hold accountable the dollars that we are now getting."

"The best way to keep people out of crime on the back end, is to get them educated on the front end," Bland said. "I think that's something all of us ... should put some effort and passion in."