NMU Foundation calls UP lawmaker's land deal allegations 'misguided'

Northern Michigan University Foundation on Wednesday called an Upper Peninsula lawmaker's concerns "entirely without merit" regarding a land deal involving the foundation, the site of a former hospital and a Marquette-based developer who is an NMU board member.

Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, on July 28 wrote a 13-page letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel raising concerns about a possible misuse of state and local funds and potential conflict of interest regarding the property of the old Marquette General Hospital, located near NMU's campus. Cambensy asked Nessel, also a Democrat, to investigate.

The community-owned hospital was sold in 2012 to the for-profit Lifepoint Health, which built a $400 million health care facility downtown, leaving the site of the old hospital building vacant. It had been for sale for years when Robert Mahaney, NMU board member and president of development firm Veridea Group, signed an agreement to buy the property three years ago, but it never came to fruition.

NMU Foundation CEO Brad Canale began discussions last summer with Lifepoint to buy the property for $1 and transfer it to Veridea and Mahaney, an ex-officio member of the NMU Foundation board, according to Cambensy's letter. The plan included Lifepoint's providing a $10 million “donation” to the NMU Foundation on the condition that the NMU Foundation provide over 52,000 square feet of office space for seven years.

As a part of the deal to transfer the property from the NMU Foundation to Veridea, the development company would received tax considerations for the property's demolition. The deal raised eyebrows for Cambensy when the recently signed $76 billion state budget included $8 million for vacant building demolition at the site of the former hospital.

"Despite Representative Cambensy's assertions to the contrary, there was no conflict of interest or misconduct by anyone associated with the potential acquisition of the blighted former hospital site," wrote Melvin Butch Holowell, a lawyer with Miller Law firm in Detroit, in a letter to Nessel.

"The Foundation was not involved in any 'scheme' to transfer the property to proposed developer Veridea Group, LLC," Holowell continued. "There has been no 'misuse' of state funds. And all of the Foundation's actions were undertaken with consistent transparency and in strict compliance with applicable law."

Efforts to prepare the hospital property for redevelopment were done openly, and many were briefed several times including Cambensy, the letter said.

"Along with other community members and key institutions, the Foundation is bewildered by Representative Cambensy's misguided and reckless action," Holowell wrote.

Cambensy said her letter to the AG is asking for an opinion.

"My letter is a series of questions based on the laws we have in our state that govern our universities and those who serve on public boards and committees," she said. "I have asked whether or not certain laws have been followed or violated. Most importantly, I have asked that the public taxpayers be able to see the documents that those serving as public officials have made their decisions for this project on.”

“To continue to say that these questions on my letter are instead accusations is untruthful," she added. "It implies that a state representative should not stand up for the citizens I represent and ask these questions concerning their tax dollars. If there is nothing suspect and nothing to hide, then why not release the documents and meeting minutes to the public?”

Veridea echoed a similar sentiment in a letter sent earlier this month to Nessel.

