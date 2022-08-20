Empowering kids to stay in school

Darlene A. White

Special to The Detroit News

When Detroit native Aaron Amos decided to help with a Back-to-School Empowerment event in Detroit, he knew his goal was to help as many students as possible.

The idea came about in 2015 when Amos' brother, former NFL offensive tackle Joe Barksdale, wanted to give back to Detroit students.

“He asked for my help,” Amos said, “As graduates of DPS, we understood several elements when it pertained to the start of the school year. One of them being the importance of confidence. When you look good, you feel good!”

Barksdale, born and raised in Detroit, remembers all too well how it felt when he had to walk the halls of Bates and Cass Tech without the best school supplies.

“I just remember being in DPS and kids always had cooler bags than me,” Barksdale explained. “I know how that feels, and I wouldn’t want any child to feel how I felt. So that’s why I pride myself on making sure I give out the best bags in the city — for the best students.”

Barksdale, 33, attended Louisiana State University on a full ride American football scholarship. He later played football for the St. Louis Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals. This marks his sixth annual event.

Amos says the Back-to-School empowerment event, from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Marygrove College inside of Madam Cadillac Hall, will be filled with high energy, and everyone is welcome.

This year, students will receive a free Sprayground backpack filled with school supplies. Additionally, there will be free haircuts and mini manicures.

Amos says students can also grab some freebies tacos from the Lobster Pit Food Truck, Coneys (vegan options available) from Big Ma's Coney Cart ran by a DPSCD Cass Tech teacher, and chips from Uncle Rays.

In addition, there will be face painting, bounce houses and a chance to get vaccinated as a mobile health unit will be on site. Attendees are also invited to sit in on a mental health discussion.

“Our mental health is the foundation of daily existence,” Amos said. “The way our decisions are influenced, the amount of effort we exert, and how we feel about ourselves are some of the few things that deal with what state our mental health is in. Being on the tail-end of a pandemic — the mental state of many, especially our students have changed. It's important and beneficial for everyone's overall health when mental health is put as a priority.”

Amos, who will be hosting the event, is an Emmy nominated television producer who has worked on some of Detroit's most memorable TV moments, including America's Thanksgiving Parade, the NBC 2016 Summer Olympics, Susan G. Komen's Race for a Cure in addition to daily newscasts for WDIV and WXYZ.

Amos knew that Detroit would be the perfect place to donate his time and efforts, since the city is the place that made him who he is today.

“Detroit is the foundation for many of my values, ethics and beliefs,” he said. “The nicest people I've ever met were from here in my city. It's important to me and the community because when I host these types of events — I believe I'm helping Detroiters see what they've helped me do, the circle of care I call it.”

He added: “We don't just give out cheap bags that break down after a semester — we provide these students a stylish and sturdy bag to feel confident wearing. Second, the need for supplies. In general, it is easier to focus on the task at hand when you don't have to worry about trying to obtain tools to even complete the task.”

The goal for Amos and Barksdale this year is to instill as much confidence and assurance as possible in Detroit students and their families.

We want to remind Detroiters that there are natives who care for them without the expectation of anything in return, Amos says.

“People who grew up in their same ZIP code, rode their same buses, stood in the same lines, and voted for the same community as them — who will never forget them,” Amos expressed.

Barksdale did face challenges putting together the event last year because of COVID and he felt that it was hard to get people to attend and donate to the event.

They reached out to a few large organizations and groups in the city, but unfortunately their attendance and participation was exclusive to more well-known individuals hosting similar events, he said.

Barksdale says he hopes this year’s empowerment event will alleviate some of that financial pain from the parents.

“We all need to do more to take care of the people and places who take care of us,” he said.

For more information call, 313-734-0899 or visit detroitcitylions.org/.

Here is a list of several back-to-school events in Metro Detroit:

The Resource Party - Community Affair + Back to School Event at Adam Butzel Rec, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sat. 10500 Lyndon, Detroit.

NSPT Back To School Event at New St. Paul Tabernacle Church Of God In Christ, noon-3 p.m. Sun. 15340 Southfield Fwy., Detroit.

Back to School Fun-Day Giveaway at Exposed Barbershop, noon-4 p.m. Sun. 15650 W. 11 Mile, Southfield.

Back to School BASH at Farmington Family YMCA, 1-5 p.m. Sun. 28100 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills.

2nd Annual Back to School Bookbag Giveaway and Pop-Up Shop at Kings & Queens Hall Rental, 2-4 p.m. Sun. 5845 Schaefer Hwy., Detroit.

GOTMO Backpacks to School Drive at Wilder Branch Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thurs. 7140 Seven Mile E., Detroit.

Back to School Bash at Bradford Academy, 4-6 p.m. Fri. 24218 Garner St., Southfield.

Oasis of Hope Annual Day of Hope - Free Family & Back to School Event at Oasis of Hope Christian Church, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 27. 933 W. Seven Mile, Detroit.

FREE LEEC Back to School Youth Event at Rouge Park, noon-3 p.m. Aug. 27. 21860 Joy, Detroit

2nd Back to School Event in Oak Park, 6-11 p.m. Aug. 28. 21700 Greenfield, Oak Park.