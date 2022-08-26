EMU faculty union moves toward strike vote amid stalled contract talks

Eastern Michigan University's faculty union on Saturday is planning to take its first step to potentially go on strike in the wake of unresolved contract negotiations with the university.

The current contract, which covers more than 500 tenured and tenure track faculty at EMU, will expire at midnight on Wednesday, two days after the 2022-23 school year begins.

Among the contentious issues between the EMU-American Association of University Professors and university are salary increases and health care costs. EMU initially proposed a 2% annual increase over five years, which the university said "is consistent with the salary adjustments at peer universities."

The EMU-AAUP said that proposal means that no compensation increases until year two.

"Inflation for this year is running at approximately 9% and for calendar year 2021 inflation was 7%," according to an AAUP update last week on negotiations. "During that time, we have only received a roughly 2% bonus and no increase to base pay—meaning we have experienced an approximately 14% pay cut in real dollars. Moreover, the first year “raise” in EMU’s proposal will just return our compensation to what we made last year with the negotiated bonus."

On Saturday, the AAUP will vote to give the bargaining committee authority to inform the EMU administration of a possible strike action. If a settlement is not reached, a second vote by union members would be required to authorize a strike.

“Our goal is and always has been a fair settlement,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team. “It’s time for the EMU administration to stop stalling and start bargaining in good faith, so we can work together to support our students and recognize the outstanding contributions of our faculty.”

The EMU-AAUP held an informal picket on Friday as students were moving into the dorms.

Monday is the first day of classes at EMU.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com