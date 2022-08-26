New football tradition kicks off at University of Detroit Mercy

Detroit — It was 7 p.m. Friday at University of Detroit Mercy Titan Field when Loyola High School Bulldogs wide receiver Kendrick Britt kicked the football to start the first game of the season, and history was made.

For years, Loyola's team has played its games in the suburbs on Saturday afternoons because the private, all-male Catholic high school in Detroit doesn't have a football field.

UDM, just two miles away, had a football field but its team played their last game in November 1964.

The field had a history with the Detroit Lions' first game on Thanksgiving Day in 1934.

Talks began between UDM and Loyola, both schools with a Jesuit tradition. It was agreed that Loyola would play all its home games on Titan Field, and a new tradition of football was born in Detroit.

"After a 60-year break of football and finally returning to University of Detroit Mercy, welcome to Titan Field for Friday night under the lights football matchup between Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets and your Detroit Loyola High School Bulldogs," announcer Chris Snyder said.

Crowds began filling the bleachers before game time as the sun peeked out behind billowing clouds.

"We're here for our big home opener," said Loyola High School president Dave Smith. "It's great for our guys because they get to play right here in the city, right in their neighborhood on a great field with a great partner, University of Detroit Mercy. Our guys are really jazzed. There is an element of pride, being able to play right here in the city."

About 750 people gathered for the event Friday.

Among the earliest fans to arrive was Howard Kent, the father of Loyola's quarterback, Daniel Kent. He said it felt good to be in the stands, especially since he grew up not far from the university.

"University of Detroit Mercy hasn't had football here in a long time," said Kent, a Detroit resident. "This is a perfect opportunity for Loyola to shine and bring this whole community together."

Also in the crowd was Jacqueline Smith, a Detroit resident whose son, Jordan, played football for Loyola, graduated in 2019 and now attends Siena Heights University.

"I just wanted to come and support the school," she said. "Just because he graduated, I wanted to come back and support the school because the school is so awesome. And this is so awesome, a night in the city, not too far from the Loyola campus. This is really great."

The night brought out numerous supporters of Detroit Country Day's football team, which by halftime was winning the match.

Then, Loyola scored a touchdown.

But Donald Taylor, the new UDM president, noted Friday's game was more about a new start for Loyola.

“What’s important is the team can play and compete and they finally have a home,” he said.