Faculty rejects administration's contract offer; talks ongoing, EMU says

The faculty union at Eastern Michigan University rejected the administration's most recent contract proposal, instead calling for bigger salary increases and more affordable health care.

The American Association of University Professors union's current contract, which covers more than 500 tenured and tenure-track professors at EMU, expires Wednesday.

Faculty were offered three healthcare options in the university's recently rejected offer. The best and most expensive plan would cost faculty with families $8,343 in premiums. The university proposed an additional $3,600 annual salary increase for five years to offset the high healthcare costs.

The university's proposal would have given full-time faculty members

a 4-8% increase in their base salary in the first year of the contract, depending on an individual's salary. The offer is consistent with peer institutions and, "among the best in Michigan," the EMU administration said Saturday.

The EMU-AAUP union said the offer falls below the inflation rate and when combined with health care costs, many faculty members with families would be forced to take a pay cut.

The union countered the university's offer with a 4% increase in salary after the first year in addition to a $4,000 payment, for a combined pay hike of 8.4%. The union initially called for a 9.5% wage increase.

The union also rejected the university's proposal for a five-year contract and proposed a three-year contract instead.

Health care costs also are on the table. The university is offering the union three health care options the university claims are "similar to those in other bargaining units," and a $3,600 increase to faculty member's base salary to offset increased health care costs.

The union rejected the offer and said the faculty would end up paying more for health care than the administration.

"The administration is demanding cuts to the health care budget for faculty while raising their own salaries," the EMU-AAUP union tweeted Tuesday. "We are simply asking for equal health care costs."

It is important that a new contract doesn't increase costs for students, said Rhonda Longworth, provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs, in a news release Monday.

“The university faces rising costs in health care and we cannot simply pass those increased expenses along to our students whose tuition covers the majority of our operations," she said.

"Unfortunately, the latest demands from the union do not move us substantially closer to a final agreement yet," Longworth said in the release Monday. “Significant work still needs to be done by the August 31 deadline."

Negotiations continued Tuesday throughout the day and evening with the help of an mediator, said EMU representative Walter Kraft.

"At this time, our full attention is focused on the negotiations that are taking place and working diligently to reach an agreement," Kraft said.

On Saturday, the EMU-AAUP members voted to give their bargaining committee authority to inform the administration of a possible strike action. A second vote would be required to authorize a strike.

"Our goal is and always has been a fair settlement,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team on Saturday. “Our negotiating team and our members are committed to working non-stop between now and August 31st to reach an agreement that supports our students and recognizes the outstanding contributions of EMU faculty.”

