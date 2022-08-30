MSU trustees retain outside counsel to review removal of business school dean

Lansing — Michigan State University's Board of Trustees hired outside legal counsel to review the departure of Sanjay Gupta as dean of the business school, the board announced Tuesday.

Gupta resigned from his position as the dean of the Broad School of Business on Aug. 12 in response to concerns about his leadership and failure to report alleged sexual assault or relationship violence according to university guidelines.

The board's decision to employ outside counsel was announced Tuesday by vice chair Dan Kelly on behalf of a majority of board members.

“The removal of Sanjay Gupta as dean of the Broad College of Business was implemented by the provost of the university with the support of the president," Kelly said in a statement. 'The authority to remove a dean is vested in the provost, and the propriety of that act is the responsibility of the president. The board of trustees is responsible for the oversight and governance of the university and has retained outside counsel to review the administration's decision in this matter.”

Gupta, who has been with the university for 15 years, seven as dean, still is listed as a professor of accounting and information systems, on the school's website. He told The Detroit News he is looking forward to continuing to contribute to Broad College and the MSU community.

"I welcome an investigation into the facts and complete transparency regarding recent events," he said in an email Tuesday night. "I am confident the results will reflect the high ethical standards and integrity of the leadership of the Broad College of Business."

Provost Teresa K. Woodruff's decision to remove Gupta from his role as dean was supported by university President Samuel Stanley Jr.

“Dr. Gupta served in his role as dean at the will of the provost and she was well within her rights to dismiss him," Stanley said in response to the announcement. "I fully support this decision and the process utilized to come to this action. The administration will cooperate with the outside counsel.”

Since resigning, Gupta has defended his actions as dean. On Aug. 15, he told Crain's Detroit "I'm confident the proper steps to initiate an investigation of alleged misconduct, which I took extremely seriously, had been taken and that mandatory reporting obligations had been met."

