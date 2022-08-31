Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures

Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms that downed thousands of power lines.

The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school year. The Detroit Public Schools Community District started school Monday and then was forced to close nearly two dozen buildings Tuesday and again Wednesday.

But the closure shouldn't affect the school year calendar, Detroit officials say.

"Since it is the first few days of school, it is difficult to gauge how many students are impacted by the outages," said Chrystal Wilson, DPSCD's communications assistant. " We know every school day counts and hope DTE makes our schools a priority for power restoration."

DTE, meanwhile, says schools are one if its top priorities when it comes to restoring power.

"Our crews respond to the most dangerous situations first such as downed power lines and then we would prioritize restoring health and safety facilities like hospitals, police stations, schools," said Dana Blankenship, a DTE spokesperson.

Among the Metro Detroit school districts that have closed buildings Wednesday:

► Armada Area Schools: All schools.

► Detroit Public Schools Community District: Bagley Elementary, Bates Academy, Carver STEM Academy, Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science,

Cody High School, Communication and Media Arts High School, Davison Elementary-Middle School, Dixon Elementary, Edison Elementary, Fisher Magnet Lower Academy, Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School, Henderson Academy, Hutchinson Elementary-Middle School, Keidan Special Education Center, Marion Law Academy, Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary-Middle School, Mason Academy, Mumford High, Nolan Elementary-Middle School, Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy, Pershing High, Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts, Southeastern High, Thurgood Marshall Elementary, Turning Point Academy, and Marygrove.

► Eastpointe Community Schools: Bellview Elementary, Forest Park Elementary, and Eastpointe Middle School.

► Farmington Public Schools: Hillside Elementary, Lanigan Elementary, Wood Creek Elementary and Visions Unlimited

► Ferndale Schools: Ferndale Upper Elementary.

► Oxford Community Schools: Clear Lake Elementary.

► Rochester Community Schools: Brewster, Brooklands, and Hampton elementary schools; Van Hoosen Middle School; Adams High School; and the Dr. John M. Schultz Educational Campus.

► Troy School District: Bemis Elementary, Morse Elementary, Baker Middle School, Boulan Park Middle School, International Academy East, Troy Center for Transition and the TLC, which includes Troy College and Career High School.

► Utica Community Schools: Eisenhower High School; Malow, Morgan, Roberts, and Switzer elementary schools.

► Walled Lake Consolidated Schools: Hickory Woods Elementary and Walled Lake Northern High School.

► Waterford School District: Knudsen Elementary School and Leggett campus.

► Wayne-Westland Community Schools: Taft-Galloway Elementary School and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy.

► West Bloomfield School District: West Bloomfield Middle School, Doherty Elementary School, and Sheiko Elementary School.