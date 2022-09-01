Number of Michigan 3rd graders flagged for retention rises, MSU finds

The number of Michigan third-graders who failed the state's standardized reading test and are eligible to be held back increased this year to 5.8% as did the number of test takers, according to data from Michigan State University researchers released Thursday.

The rate increased a full percentage point from the 2020-21 school year, when about 4.8% were eligible for retention, the first year the state's Read by Grade Three law took effect. The law says third-grade students can be stopped from moving to the fourth grade if they read a grade level behind based on their score on the state's reading assessment.

In total, 5,680 Michigan third-grade students out of 97,137 who took the test are eligible to be held back or retained because they scored below a test score cut-point on the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, known as M-STEP, in English Language Arts, which has a literacy component.

Families or educators can seek to stop a student from being held back by requesting an exemption, but the final decision rests with the superintendent.

Researchers attributed at least part of the jump in retention eligible students to an increase in the number of students taking the test.

The data, released by the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative at Michigan State University, found 95.4% of third-grade students took test this past spring compared with 71.2% last year, 2020-21, when many parents opted out of testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's rate is similar to the test participation rate of 96.5% in 2018-19 before the pandemic.

Researchers said 4.1% of third-grade students would have been retention-eligible in 2018-19 had the retention policy been in effect. The retention portion of the law was set to be enforced for the first time in the 2019-2020 school year, but state assessments were canceled due to the pandemic.

The large rate jump from 4.1% pre-pandemic in 2018-19 to 5.8% for 2021-2022 is more of a reflection of the lower level of learning among some students than it is about holding a student back a year, said Katharine Strunk, a Michigan State professor of education policy and faculty director of EPIC.

"To me, these are indicators of students who are reading substantially below grade level. It's not about whether they are being retained. It's that nearly 15% of African American students are reading this low," Strunk said. "This tells us that the pandemic has really affected some kids a lot, and some kids are scoring really low. There are lot of kids in the state who need substantial assistance."

According to EPIC, 999 third-grade students were forced to repeat a grade at the start of the 2021-22 school year, but only 175 were held back under the state's retention law. The number who will be actually eligible for retention for the 2022-23 school year will be released this fall by the Michigan Department of Education.

Researchers estimate when good cause exemptions are considered, about 2.4% of tested third-grade students could be held back under the law in this new school year. Those decisions are made locally by a child's district and superintendent.

Strunk said the data shows disparities in which students are more likely to be flagged for retention: They are more likely to be Black, economically disadvantged, have disabilities, attend an urban school and participate in remote learning the year prior. They are also more likely to be from low-performing schools and partnership districts, which have agreements with the state on goals to improve achievement levels.

Specifically, Black students are 4.5 times as likely to be eligible for retention than their White peers, and economically disadvantaged students are 4.5 times as likely to be eligible for being held back in 2021-22 than their more advantaged peers, according to the data.

Districts that primarily provided remote instruction in 2020-21 had about twice the retention-eligibility rates of districts providing in-person or hybrid instruction, Strunk said.

"I don’t see a lot of hopeful signs in these data. It makes us want to disaggregate all the data we will see in coming months to look at the students who have grown the least in the last year or two. Averages will hide that," Strunk said.

Researchers cautioned against comparing the new data with last year's data when most test takers were whiter and wealthier and said students learning remotely did not take the test.

It’s not surprising that so many children have fallen so far behind, said Amber Arellano, executive director of the Education Trust-Midwest.

"We are now seeing the evidence of the impact of the pandemic, especially for underserved students. These results underscore there is so much more we can be doing to support learning recovery," Arellano said Thursday. "Districts should use their federal COVID relief funding to adopt strategies based on research and what we know works, such as targeted intensive tutoring and expanded learning time."

Adopted in 2016 by the GOP-controlled Legislature, state law says third-grade students can be stopped from moving to the fourth grade if they read a grade level behind based on their score on the state's reading assessment.

Academic support and intervention were implemented in schools starting in the 2017-18 school year. The retention portion of the law was to be enforced for the first time in the 2019-20 school year. However, state assessments were canceled due to the pandemic delaying the use of retention.

Some Michigan superintendents have said they would not hold back students even though the law allows it, saying retention was not good education policy.

Educators along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Superintendent Michael Rice have asked state lawmakers to drop the retention portion of the law after students experienced chronic learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.

In February, EPIC reported more than three full school years into Michigan's controversial reading law, 52% of Michigan's third-grade students had a "reading deficiency" between first and third grade and the rates were higher among historically marginalized student groups.

The report released Thursday used data gathered in the spring of 2021 from nearly 9,000 educators and is the second year of a four-year evaluation of the law by MSU researchers.

