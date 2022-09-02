Utica probes racial incident at Sterling Heights freshman football event

Utica Community Schools is investigating an incident involving a video created by members of one of its high school football teams involving a Black student on his knees with waterguns pointed at him.

School officials said preliminary disciplinary actions have been taken and the ongoing investigation will determine final consequences involving the video made by Stevenson High School players, first reported by Channel 4. They did not disclose whom the actions were taken against from the Sterling Heights school.

The video was taken late last month and displayed on social media. School officials said Friday they became aware earlier this week of the incident that occurred at an off-campus team breakfast.

"At the event, this group of 9th grade players all voluntarily chose to create a video that did not align with the school’s values and expectations of behavior," according to the Utica district statement. "According to the students involved, the video was based on a Tik Tok video where one individual is surrounded by others with water guns. The Tik Tok video is based on the tragic death of George Floyd. The images and the message in the video have no place in our community."

According to school officials, the adult hosting the event was inside preparing the breakfast and was unaware of what had happened. A concerned parent tipped off school officials.

"Even though the event was off-campus, student behaviors are still expected to model our community values and the school code of conduct," the statement says. "In a case where a diverse group of students involved make a poor choice — regardless if their stated intent was not to deliberately harm or antagonize others — the school will use it to help students understand why this is offensive and harmful to the social fabric of our community."

School officials said the district will continue to have discussions with the coaches and adults involved to ensure there is appropriate supervision at sponsored and non-sponsored events that involve sports teams, other students, and the staff.

