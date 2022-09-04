Eastern Michigan University faculty union to take strike vote Tuesday

Eastern Michigan University's faculty union will hold a strike vote Tuesday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration, the union said Sunday.

If union members vote to authorize a strike Tuesday, work stoppage can begin as early as Wednesday, according to an EMU-AAUP press release Sunday.

"A strike authorization vote by our members is the right step to bring this process to a resolution," said Matt Kirkpatrick, EMU associate professor and chair of the union's negotiating team, in the press release. "The uncertainty and instability of forcing faculty to work without a contract is tremendously unfair to our students."

The contract for the EMU-American Association of University Professors expired Wednesday and faculty has been working without one since then. The union's previous contract covered over 500 tenured and tenure-track professors.

The union has rejected multiple proposals by the administration. Health care costs and salary increases are among the key issues on the table.

Contract negotiations were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, mediated by a state-appointed third party.

"The university is committed to finding common ground," university spokesperson Walter Kraft said Saturday. "The fact that both teams are working over the holiday weekend indicates their mutual determination to reach an agreement."

The union approved, with 97% of the vote, giving its bargaining committee authorization to inform the administration of potential strike action Aug. 27. The EMU-AAUP has gone on strike five times since its formation in the 1970s, most recently in 2006, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

EMU administrators said the school does not want to pass increased expenses onto students, whose tuition covers the bulk of operations. The university's most recent offer would have kept "EMU first among comparable universities in total faculty compensation when including salary and health care benefits," according to a press release Saturday.

The EMU-AAUP claims that despite proposed wage increases, rising health care costs would force many faculty members to take a pay cut. The union's negotiating team encouraged members to vote "yes" to a strike in an update distributed Sunday.

"Given the unacceptable nature of their proposals and behavior at the table, we believe that we have no choice but to call for a work stoppage," the update said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @hmackayDN