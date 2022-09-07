Attorney General's office rejects request for NMU Foundation land deal probe

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has rejected a state lawmaker's request to investigate a land deal involving the Northern Michigan University Foundation.

Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, on July 28 wrote a 13-page letter to Michigan Nessel raising concerns about a possible misuse of state and local funds and potential conflict of interest regarding the property of the old Marquette General Hospital, located near NMU's campus.

"... we have not been presented with sufficient grounds to open an investigation at this

time," Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi wrote in a Sept. 6 letter to Cambensy.

The community-owned hospital was sold in 2012 to the for-profit Lifepoint Health, which built a $400 million health care facility downtown, leaving the site of the old hospital building vacant. It had been for sale for years when Robert Mahaney, NMU board member and president of development firm Veridea Group, signed an agreement to buy the property three years ago, but it never came to fruition.

NMU Foundation CEO Brad Canale began discussions last summer with Lifepoint to buy the property for $1 and transfer it to Veridea and Mahaney, an ex-officio member of the NMU Foundation board, according to Cambensy's letter. The plan included Lifepoint's providing a $10 million “donation” to the NMU Foundation on the condition that the NMU Foundation provide over 52,000 square feet of office space for seven years.

As a part of the deal to transfer the property from the NMU Foundation to Veridea, the development company would received tax considerations for the property's demolition. The deal raised eyebrows for Cambensy when the recently signed $76 billion state budget included $8 million for vacant building demolition at the site of the former hospital.

"Despite Rep. Cambensy's assertions to the contrary, there was no conflict of interest or misconduct by anyone associated with the potential acquisition of the blighted former hospital site," wrote Melvin Butch Holowell, a lawyer with Miller Law firm in Detroit, in a letter to Nessel.

"The Foundation was not involved in any 'scheme' to transfer the property to proposed developer Veridea Group, LLC," Holowell continued. "There has been no 'misuse' of state funds. And all of the Foundation's actions were undertaken with consistent transparency and in strict compliance with applicable law."

Efforts to prepare the hospital property for redevelopment were done openly, and many were briefed several times including Cambensy, the letter said.

Cambensy has argued that she is standing up for taxpayers to make sure their dollars are being spent in a more transparent way.

"We are gratified to learn of the Attorney General’s decision to fully reject Rep. Sara Cambensy’s meritless request for an investigation into the redevelopment of the Marquette General Hospital campus," according to statement released Wednesday by Veridea. "We now look forward to returning our focus to pursuing the successful redevelopment of this vitally important community project."