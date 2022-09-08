EMU faculty union responds to university's injunction request to end strike

After Eastern Michigan University took its striking faculty union to court Wednesday to try to stop the strike, and the union has filed a response asking the court to dismiss the injunction request.

Members of the Eastern Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of

University Professors, or EMU-AAUP, began a labor strike Wednesday, causing class cancellations for students. The union, made up of over 500 tenured and non-tenured faculty, says the university has failed to compromise on salary increases and health care costs.

Thursday marks day 2 of the strike and the university is eager to get professors back to classes. The union has been without a contract for over a week due to the sticking points in negotiations with the university.

“Our primary focus is getting faculty back in the classroom so that our students can continue their education,” said Walter Kraft, University vice president for communications in a news release Wednesday. “Even a one-day disruption is significant for our students and we are committed to providing them with a full and positive academic experience."

The university's court filing for an injunction says the strike is illegal and is causing the university community, "permanent and irreparable injuries for which there is no adequate remedy at law."

Most public employee strikes are illegal in Michigan. In its response, the union said the Public Employee Relations Act "does not contain a statutory basis for injunctive relief." The union also said the injunction request "would constitute an order requiring involuntary servitude."

The union's filing places blame solely on the university, saying the administration has, "engaged in a coordinated months-long attack," against the union saying the university insisted on in-person negotiations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This delayed the process by months and then the university offered bargaining options that were not viable like offering 2% raises while drastically increasing the premiums on health plans that depleted the raises.

"Rather than negotiate in good faith to resolve the matter, EMU Administration comes running to this Court to issue an order returning the workers to their posts under penalty of contempt," the union's filing said. "Such an order would be directly contrary to the public policy of this State."

As for the university saying the strike has called irreparable harm, the union asserted in its filing the strike causes no more disruption than when classes are canceled for a snow day.

The EMU administration's "egregious conduct" is the cause of the strike, the union's filing states and has given the union no choice but to strike. The university is not entitled to an injunction while it refuses to bargain in good faith with faculty, the union said.

