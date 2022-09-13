MSU President Stanley defends record 'in this moment of uncertainty'

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley made no indication Tuesday night that he is retiring amid a trustee's accusation that the university has compliance problems with investigating Title IX sexual misconduct allegations.

In special session with the Faculty Senate, Stanley defended his administration's record and explained how officials handled recent controversies involving Title IX sexual misconduct reporting. He said the university followed the rules but identified weaknesses in its processed that are being strengthened.

"In this moment of uncertainty, my No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of our community and fostering a ... culture of accountability," Stanley said during the online meeting.

The Faculty Senate invited trustees to speak if they attended the meeting. Trustee Rema Vassar said Stanley was asked to retire early and serve for a year while MSU launched a search for another successor.

After Vassar spoke, 93% of the Faculty Senate voted to approve a resolution opposing any efforts to ask Stanley to resign or terminate him.

"The code of ethics for the trustees of Michigan State University state that they will elect, support and evaluate the president and avoid involvement in administration matters not subject to direct authority of the board," said MSU neuroscience professor Jack Lipton. "I think that what we're seeing here is an issue relating to the board overstepping its responsibilities."

Earlier Tuesday, Trustee Pat O'Keefe, a Republican businessman from Troy, said in a statement provided exclusively Tuesday to The Detroit News that compliance with Title IX investigations is a key issue prompting some trustees to push for Stanley's early retirement. Stanley, 68, has been in contract talks with the Board of Trustees, MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Sunday.

"In late June, members of the board inadvertently learned that the university may have filed a false and misleading Title IX compliance certificate for 2021 signed by the president and provided to the State of Michigan Budget Office and other regulatory agencies," O'Keefe said.

Stanley defended himself in a Tuesday statement saying MSU was "not been out of compliance but certainly could improve the processes by which the reviews were taking place."

A university internal audit investigation "confirmed our worse fears," O'Keefe said.

"Numerous deficiencies were noted, and the support for the certification was either non-existent or inadequate," he said. "There was no plan advanced by the administration to rectify 2021 or determine how the board was going to comply with the 2022 certification in light of the numerous issues identified. This concerned the board."

Board members decided to hire an outside law firm to analyze and resolve the situation, he wrote.

During the Faculty Senate meeting, Stanley said the certification process that's required for public universities means one member of the Board of Trustees and the president have reviewed all cases that involve Title IX with faculty and staff.

"Contrary to the information previously provided to me, in June of this year, just June 2022, I was notified that some of our board members may not have actually complied with the heart of the state requirement and 2021," Stanley said.

"We asked for an internal audit and review of the situation which raised questions about our compliance, and made it clear that we can improve the processes by which the reviews were taking place. And external counsel and external consultants are now helping us improve the processes and keep us in compliance. We have been taking this issue very seriously."

But Stanley said the audit came to a contrary conclusion.

“I have faithfully complied with the state of Michigan certification process the last two years and reviewed all of the Title IX reports that were required," the MSU president said in his statement, adding that there was a worry about not complying with a state requirement.

"We asked for an internal audit and review on the situation, which showed that we had not been out of compliance but certainly could improve the processes by which the reviews were taking place. An external consultant is helping us improve the processes and keep us in compliance. We have been taking this issue seriously.”

MSU spokesman Emily Guerrant added that the administration has been striving to improve its certification process.

"The board has been presented with several processes and plans for how reading (the reports) and certification should work," Guerrant said.

In the wake of sports doctor Larry Nassar's conviction on sexual abuse charges, state lawmakers have been requiring university presidents to file Title IX compliance certificates.

Under Michigan’s 2021 state budget, MSU and other state universities were required to submit a form that certified their compliance with Title IX to the state budget office and House and Senate fiscal agencies and appropriations subcommittees. Under state law, the university president and a board member must review all the Title IX reports.

The requirement carried a 10% funding reduction if a public university fails to submit the form by Oct. 1, but appears to be silent on penalties related to false certifications.

The State Budget Office provided a copy of MSU’s 2021 form to The News Tuesday and said it had not been contacted by police, private investigators or MSU representatives regarding the form.

MSU’s form, submitted Sept. 30 and signed by Stanley, included several items the president attested to regarding the university’s Title IX process, including that it was in compliance with state law and that its president or chancellor had reviewed all Title IX reports alleging “sexual misconduct of an employee of the university.”

Stanley also attested that the university in Title IX investigations does not use medical experts with a conflict of interest; doesn’t issue divergent reports to parties in a complaint; and advises individuals they have the option to report their matter to law enforcement, the university, both or neither.

The form also attests that the university provides sexual misconduct prevention training to students; that it had a third-party review of its process in the 2018-19 school year; and that the university requires at least a quarterly report to the governing board and president from the Title IX coordinator or office.

If allegations are made in more than one Title IX report, the Title IX coordinator is required to “promptly notify” the president or a member of the university board in writing and “take all appropriate steps to ensure the matter is being investigated thoroughly,” Stanley attested.

Around the time that the board learned about the compliance certificate filed to the state, O'Keefe said former Broad School of Business dean Sanjay Gupta resigned from his position in response to concerns about his leadership and failure to report alleged sexual assault or relationship violence according to university guidelines.

"The timing of this announcement can best be described as suspect," said O'Keefe, but he was unavailable to explain why.

The trustees asked for evidence because of the recent "documented shortfalls" in the Office of Institutional Equity office, O'Keefe said.

"The concern was abuse of power and discretion," the trustee said.

Gupta’s attorney asked for a due process hearing soon on the alleged facts and circumstances surrounding the situation.

"The request for appeal highlighted a few shortcomings in the process we are now aware of," O'Keefe said. "Based on documents received by the trustees, it was clear there were numerous discrepancies and inconsistencies in OIE’s findings. Members of the board respectively requested that the president grant a hearing. Both the president and the provost rebuked the board’s request."

During the Faculty Sentate meeting, Stanley said he was "not completely surprised" by Provost Teresa Woodruff's decision to hold the Dean of the College of Business accountable for "failures of leadership."

"But I was very surprised when the board announced that it was hiring outside legal counsel to review this decision," Stanley said.

"We reiterate here that Dr. Gupta served in his role as dean at the will of the provost, and she was well within her rights to make this leadership transition. I fully support this decision and the process utilized to come to this action."

Woodruff also spoke and said all university policies and procedures were followed.

"The work was deliberative and neither capricious nor malicious. I stand by this course of action today," Woodruff said. "Dr. Gupta failed in his mandatory reporting responsibility. Additionally, he failed to act in a timely and reasonable manner to protect students and uphold our values. The culture that we seek is one in which the well being and safety of everyone is managed in an immediate, cooperative and trauma informed way."

Earlier Tuesday, Vassar didn't indicate whether she supported Stanley in a Tuesday statement issued after O'Keefe's accusations.

"As a new board member, I have not experienced a trusting relationship with the President, though I believe we share similar values," said Vassar, a Wayne State University professor who has served on the board since 2021.

"I have expressed this directly and tried to build trust by being open and transparent about areas of concern, especially those that negatively impact underrepresented groups. I will continue to advocate for those in need with the President and my colleagues on the board, both privately and publicly."

Stanley assumed the presidency in 2019 amid the aftershocks of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, and one of his most important roles was to restore stability and trust in the institution.

On Monday, Board of Trustees Chair Dianne Byrum and Republican Trustee Melanie Foster came to Stanley's defense, issuing Monday statements that said Stanley should serve the remainder of his term.

Byrum spoke Tuesday on WJR-AM's Paul W. Smith show and reiterated her support of Stanley completing his contract, which expires in August 2024.

"Dianne Byrum never supported having President Samuel Stanley leave early," said Byrum, who detailed numerous accomplishments during Stanley's tenure. "I won't say President Stanley is a perfect individual. None of us are. But he has led the university well during the course of his presidency."

On Tuesday, O'Keefe also spoke out against Byrum, who did not immediately respond for comment.

He argued the board chair "overlooked" the crimes of the now-incarcerated Nassar, who is serving a life prison sentence, and "vetoed" an independent investigation of Nassar. O'Keefe also claimed Byrum could be a "potential target" of an outside investigation about the Title IX certification issue.

"Our Spartan community has an expectation that our processes are clear and our rules unambiguous," he said. "Our Title IX office has not performed adequately to serve our needs over the last three years."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com