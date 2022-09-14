Oxford Community Schools board president Donnelly resigns

The Oxford school board president, who initially announced an independent review of Michigan's deadliest school shooting would not be conducted until criminal and civil litigation was over, resigned Wednesday.

It was not clear why Tom Donnelly, whose term ran through Dec. 31, 2024, resigned effective immediately from the elected board for Oxford Community Schools. Donnelly was not immediately available for comment.

As president, Donnelly announced on May 17 the district was proceeding with an independent investigation of the Nov. 30 mass shooting that killed four students. Six students and a teacher were wounded. A week prior, Donnelly had said district officials would not pursue a probe and drew criticism from the community.

Donnelly, as leader of the board, also declined three offers for a third-party review from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel of the shooting. Several members of the community have asked Donnelly and other board members to resign in the last 10 months in the wake of the tragedy.

Donnelly presided over Tuesday's regular board meeting at Oxford High School but did not make any statements about his position or a possible resignation. The school district is holding an election on Nov. 8 for three, four-year term positions beginning Jan. 1. It is unclear when and how the vacancy will be filled.

Superintendent Ken Weaver announced the resignation Wednesday to families in an email and said the district will be providing information about the open board seat as it becomes available.

"We are very appreciative to Mr. Donnelly for his years of dedicated service. We will communicate further information in regards to the open school board position as it becomes available," the email stated.

Donnelly is pastor of Firmly Rooted Ministries in Oxford.

Oxford High School was the site of a mass school shooting on Nov. 30 that killed four high school students and injured seven others. Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17, died in the attack.

jchambers@detroitnews.com