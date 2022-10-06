MSU faculty, provost blast probe of dean's departure

Michigan State University leaders and faculty are criticizing the investigation the board of trustees launched into the business school dean’s recent resignation after he allegedly failed to report sexual misconduct.

Three letters to the board The Detroit News obtained were sent this week by MSU President Samuel Stanley, Provost Teresa Woodruff and the Faculty Senate’s Steering Committee.

The provost and committee leaders called on trustees to end the probe they sought into the circumstances involving Sanjay Gupta departure from his post in August at the East Lansing school.

In her letter dated Wednesday, Woodruff noted she learned the board directed its legal counsel to depose faculty, executive administrators and others about Gupta.

“I most vigorously defend the rights of our faculty and staff to work independent of outside incursion and the right of the university to work through its rigorous processes for discipline without undue pressure on behalf of an individual,” she said. “… These actions by the board of trustees are doing harm to the campus, harm to the reputation of MSU and harm to the process you seek to improve.”

A day earlier, Karen Kelly-Blake and Stephanie Anthony, who chair the Steering Committee, called the trustees’ move “a continued encroachment into academic management matters outside the purview of the board."

"The Gupta dismissal is settled," they said. "This continued overreach denies the harm inflicted on the victim and seemingly provides cover and protection for Gupta. Additionally, paying for outside counsel using MSU funds that will fuel a Gupta lawsuit against the university seems absurd and in no way aligns with the fiduciary role of the board.”

Their letter added that votes of no confidence involving the board were planned at upcoming Faculty Senate and University Council meetings.

In his letter to Dianne Byrum, the board chair, Stanley expressed concerns and said “MSU employees will not be compelled to participate in (the legal counsel’s) review, and for those who do voluntarily participate, the university will offer legal counsel to those employees.”

Byrum, trustees and their representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.

The correspondence is the latest development related to the university administration and its handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

Following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Michigan lawmakers added language into its annual appropriations bills requiring universities to certify that their president and one member of the governing board have reviewed Title IX reports alleging sexual misconduct of an employee. Failure to certify risks a 10% loss of state operating funds.

MSU also has been required to review the reports for three academic years starting in 2019-20, per an agreement with the federal Office for Civil Rights.

Stanley was asked last month to consider retiring early amid trustee concerns about MSU's 2021 Title IX certification and Gupta resigning weeks earlier after 15 years with the university, seven as dean.Documents The News obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity started investigating Gupta in June for allegedly failing to comply with university policies on employees reporting relationship violence, stalking and sexual misconduct.

At one point, Gupta told investigators he did not believe he was obligated to report, according to the heavily redacted document.

In her letter Wednesday, Woodruff mentioned a meeting Gupta had with MSU officials in June in which he said that after an April incident, “faculty and students contacted him about the event to share information that aligned with the OIE notification about the event, which included alleged intoxication, inappropriate dancing and touching.”

After Gupta’s departure, the board of trustees tapped the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP to probe what happened.

The News has obtained correspondence from the firm seeking to interview a university staffer this month.

In his letter Wednesday, Stanley said: “While I still don’t believe this external review is needed, as I feel the university made the right decision, the administration is cooperating with the law firm by providing documents and materials requested on this matter.”

Staff Writer Kim Kozlowski contributed to this report.