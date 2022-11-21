UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings

The University of Michigan law school announced Sunday it is dropping out of the U.S. News & Work Reports rankings of colleges and universities, joining others, including Yale, Harvard and University of California at Berkeley.

“Over time, I increasingly have come to believe that the U.S. News law school rankings no longer serve the public interest,” said Mark D. West, the David A. Breach Dean of Law and Nippon Life Professor of Law, in a statement.

Yale, Harvard and UC-Berkeley announced on Wednesday they will stop participating in the magazine’s law school rankings, citing growing concerns with the methodology of the rankings. Stanford, Georgetown and Columbia law schools announced Friday they were withdrawing.

“The U.S. News rankings are profoundly flawed — they disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid and welcome working-class students into the profession,” said Heather Gerkin, dean of Yale Law School, in a statement on Wednesday. “We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession.”

UM's new president, Santa Ono, tweeted Sunday night: "The University of Michigan Law School Will Not Participate in U.S. News Rankings. He announced efforts Thursday to enhance diversity and inclusion at the university during his first address to the university community.