Ann Arbor schools mandates masks for two weeks

Ann Arbor public school students returning from winter break Monday will be required for two weeks while indoors to wear masks.

Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift on Sunday announced the mask mandate in an online letter to the community.

"During this time of return from travel and social activities, the requirement of masks while indoors at school is a measure to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and related absenteeism and to prioritize health and in-school learning, particularly at this transition time following the winter break," Kerr Swift said. "We all understand the critical importance of our students and staff being present for in-school learning on every day possible."

The Jan 9-20 mask mandate for school students, staff and visitors comes amid the flu season, the RSV respiratory virus and a new variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5, which officials call the "most transmissible" yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Masks were mandated in K-12 schools by officials during the pandemic before the vaccine, prompting ire among some students and families. But the requirements were eventually lifted as COVID cases began to decrease.

Some Ann Arbor students walked out of class in April to protest the district's mask mandate; protesters disrupted a board meeting in May.

Michigan health officials could not be reached, and it was unclear how many other Michigan schools are requiring K-12 students to wear a mask following the holiday break.

The Wayne County Public Health Division last week recommended two weeks of masking in local schools, but did not require it.

"The return from winter break is a time of higher risk of transmission in the school-setting for not onlyCOVID-19 but other respiratory viruses," it said in a statement. "Alongside vaccination, masks continue to be an effective tool to protect against the spread of respiratory viruses."

On Tuesday, Michigan reported 9,793 cases of COVID-19 over the past week and 69 deaths. The latest data was a 10% decrease from a daily average a week prior.

Swift could not be reached for comment. Wayne Count health officials could not immediately be reached to elaborate more.

Wayne County's recommendation for masking also encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

In Swift's online letter, she encouraged students and staff to stay home if they have respiratory symptoms, fever, vomiting or diarrhea, and report any illnesses to the school.

"As we return to school in this new year 2023, we will continue to closely monitor absence levels and illness each day, and remain in close communication about next steps," Kerr Swift said.

