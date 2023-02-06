Michigan Tech students, Catholic parish mold chapel out of snow and ice

Students at an Upper Peninsula university are taking worshiping the outdoors to a whole new level this winter.

As part of Michigan Technological University's annual Winter Festival, a group of students, faculty, staff and members of St. Albert the Great University of Parish have sculpted an entire chapel out of snow and three special masses that will be held inside the outdoor sculpture Friday and Saturday.

Rev. Ben Hasse of St. Albert the Great Catholic Campus Ministry at MTU said the annual ice creation is called "Our Lady of the Snows."

'It was a cool, fun thing we stumbled into. It wasn't a careful strategic plan... it's probably become our most widely recognized event," Hasse said.

Michigan Technological University's annual Winter Festival was already a popular scene in Houghton but the festival started gaining international attention when Catholic students created the university's first ice chapel in 2016.

Hasse said the idea came from a student's parent who shared an article with him about ice churches that are made in Eastern Europe.

"I didn't think a lot of it at the time, I showed the article to some students... didn't really make any other plans," he said.

Then, a student suggested they follow through with the idea and in 2016 the students started shoveling, forming, and carving the first ice chapel.

"We had 140 people come that first year which was at least five times as many as I really excepted," Hasse said.

Since then, hundreds of students and community members from Catholic and non-Catholic religious backgrounds have been coming to the help create the outdoor church and participate in the masses.

Between livestream and in-person, Hasse is expecting to see a large turnout for the three masses that will be celebrated during the festival Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. at 411 MacInnes Drive in Houghton.

This year’s chapel will includes an ice alter that is built of multiple slabs of Lake Superior's ice; stained ice windows that are created by dying and hand-painting panels of ice, a confessional carved from snow; hand-carved side aisles; and an elevated pulpit.