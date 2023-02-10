MSU board approves release of Gupta resignation probe report

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a motion to release a report investigating the university's Title IX practices and the forced resignation of former business college dean Sanjay Gupta.

The board had ordered an outside investigation, conducted by the Quinn Emanuel law firm, into the ouster of Gupta, who remains an MSU accounting professor. The board's approval of releasing the report came after the Detroit chapter of the Rev. Al Sharpton's national civil rights organization joined nearly two dozen Michigan State University community members in protesting the treatment of Gupta before the board's Friday meeting.

"There is no report as of today," Vice Chair Dan Kelly said at the beginning of Friday's meeting. "The board has requested report be prepared and finalized."

The Detroit News reported in December that MSU board members were told at a closed-door session about the preliminary findings of the investigation. The Quinn Emanuel law firm had been asked by the board not to provide a written summary of the results.

The board has since undergone changes. Trustee Rema Vassar has been elected chair, becoming the first Black woman to lead the board. Vassar, a Wayne State University education leadership and policy professor who lives in Detroit, prevailed over fellow nominee Trustee Renee Knake Jefferson in a 5-3 vote at a short January meeting.

The board also has added two new members: Dennis Denno, a Democrat who won a spot during November's election, and Sandra Pierce, a banking executive who was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to replace Republican Pat O'Keefe, who resigned in November.

The protest, supported by the National Action Network, included nearly two dozen MSU community members demonstrating over Gupta's forced resignation in August after he failed to report sexual misconduct that had come to his attention during an end-of-the-year gala in 2022.

Two fellow deans reported to Gupta that former associate business school dean Charles Hadlock became intoxicated at the event and allegedly acted inappropriately. Gupta didn't attend the off-campus event and didn't report what he'd been told because two deans already had.

MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff, who at the time was the university's provost, found Gupta to be in violation of the Title IX mandatory reporting requirements strengthened after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

While Gupta remains an accounting professor, many students, faculty, staff and alumni argue that he was pushed out inappropriately and treated differently than other university officials accused of reporting violations.

Before Friday's Board of Trustees, demonstrators carried signs outside MSU's Hannah Administration Building with slogans such as "Stop Gupta Discrimination," "Fix Title IX Office," "Woodruff Must Go" and "MSU Learned Nothing from Nassar."

Many protesters said Friday they want the board to release the outside investigation.

"We want fairness and openness," said Neelam Singh, a retired MSU pediatric oncology clinical research assistant. "We want transparency. If you are not hiding anything, why not release the report?"

Aparna Agrawal, an MSU alumna who's retired as an information technology director at the state of Michigan, agreed, adding that the report might clear Gupta.

"His name has been tarnished," Agrawal said. "We want to make sure he doesn't have any long-term impact from that."

The MSU board's agenda is scheduled to include at least four people speaking before the board about Gupta, and five people talking about transparency and ethics.

The agenda includes update on an investigation that includes more details into Gupta's resignation last year after he failed to report sexual misconduct.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com