GVSU defends grad ceremonies, disputes claim it holds separate programs

Grand Valley State University officials are disputing allegations they hold separate graduation ceremonies for different student groups.

Earlier this week, Newsweek magazine published an article that said the Grand Rapids school has drawn criticism from some conservatives for hosting what critics said are separate graduation celebrations for Black, Asian, Latino, Native American and LGBTQ students in addition to the main graduation ceremony.

According to the magazine, GVSU officials said the annual "cultural graduations" are intended to recognize "accomplishments in the spirit and traditions of our diverse identities and cultures."

A university spokesman told The Detroit News Thursday that the university is not “segregating graduation ceremonies by race” as some people and outlets allege.

"Commencement is a university celebration where all faculty staff and students come together," university spokesman Chris Knape said in an email to The News. "Grand Valley State University holds unified commencement ceremonies for all of its graduates.

"(It) also welcomes student organizations and faculty leaders to hold smaller-scale celebrations designed to honor graduates," he said. "These more intimate celebrations are a complement to GVSU’s Commencement and are open to all students and their supporters.

"The vast majority of graduating students who participate in these celebrations also choose to participate in our larger Commencement ceremony where degrees are conferred," Knape said. "GVSU is also proud to support celebrations leading up to commencement based on how students identify and how they chose to engage with the university."

He said most of these celebrations have been happening for many years and one of the oldest is the Lavender celebration, which has been taking place since 2007. The event recognizes LGBTQIA+ students.

In the Newsweek article, some critics blasted Grand Valley's separate celebrations for different student groups, calling them "ridiculous."

"There will be no special celebrations for straight white people, of course," said one critic, Matt Walsh, on Twitter.

GVSU had a total of 18,665 undergraduate students in the fall of 2022, according to its diversity dashboard. Hispanics made up the largest ethnic group among students with 1,272 or 6.8% of the total. African-Americans accounted for 993 or 5.3% of the school's students. There were 675 multi-ethnic students or about 3.6% of the student body, and 529 Asian students, or 2.8% of the total. The student population is also about 60% female and 40% male.

