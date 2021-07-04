Water levels rise in lakes Superior, St. Clair, Erie, with help from June rainfall

The Detroit News

Water levels rose in June in three of the Great Lakes due in part to seasonal conditions and to the record rainfall parts of Michigan received last weekend.

Lakes Superior rose about 2 inches from its May mean level to 602.20 feet; Lake St. Clair rose about 2 inches to 576.18 feet and Lake Erie rose about 1 inch to 573.20 feet, according to preliminary data from the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lakes Michigan-Huron declined 1 inch to 580.48 feet, and Lake Ontario remained near its May level, declining less than an inch to 245.11 feet, the corps said.

The lakes dropped between 6 inches and 17 inches in places in May compared with a year earlier, creating more usable public and private beach areas in Michigan just in time for the summer swimming, sunning and boating season.

The levels are drops from 2020's record highs, when property owners were forced to invest small fortunes to ward off shoreline erosion from rising tides.

"The month of June was predominantly dry until the last weekend of the month when a significant amount of rain fell in central and eastern portions of the basin," the corps' monthly bulletin said.

"All the individual lake basins experienced near or above average precipitation in June, except Lake Superior, due to the large amount of rain that occurred toward the end of the month."

Communities in Metro Detroit, especially those in Wayne County, received as much as 7 inches of rain over a 12-hour period between the night of June 25 and the morning of June 26, prompting an emergency declaration from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer due to widespread flooding.

Michigan had an abnormally dry spring and was several inches below normal fior rainfall before the recent storms. Precipitation for all lake basins are down for the last year, ranging from 13% to 19% below average, according to the corps.

Despite, the rainfall in the last week of June, the U.S. Drought monitor continues to show abnormally dry and moderate draught conditions in much of Michigan, with a severe drought in the Thumb, Iosco and Arenac counties, and in Manistee County on Lake Michigan.

The Army Corps of Engineers projects Lake Superior will continue its seasonal rise throughout the summer before beginning its seasonal decline.

Lakes St. Clair, Erie and Ontario are forecast to begin or continue their seasonal decline from June to July. Lakes Michigan-Huron has not experienced a seasonal rise, but the water level is forecast to rise slightly from June to July before continuing its decline later this summer.