Water levels change in pond, river after dam stoplogs fail

Associated Press

White Cloud — Stoplogs at a city-owned dam in western Michigan have failed, causing significant changes in water levels in an upstream pond and downstream-flowing river, according to state officials.

White Cloud in Newaygo County is working on repairs, said Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy which received reports Tuesday of the problem.

Stoplogs on a dam are panels used to block water flow. Local officials report the dam is stable and the failed stoplogs are expected to be replaced within days.

The White Cloud dam is rated as a high-hazard dam. Its most recent state inspection in 2019 rated it in fair condition, the state said.

It was built in 1872 and rebuilt in 1920 after the dam was destroyed by flooding. Reconstruction was done in 1990.

White Cloud is northwest of Grand Rapids.