Northville Township sues landfill alleging odors, release of contaminants

Northville Township has filed a lawsuit against the owners of Arbor Hills Landfill, a waste facility under continued scrutiny from state and federal environmental regulators as neighbors complain of a stench wafting from the site on Six Mile Road.

Township officials accused operators of the Salem Township-based landfill of dumping wastewater into a nearby waterway and contaminated wastewater into the township's sewer system as well as releasing noxious odors and contaminants into the air.

Northville Township Supervisor Mark J. Abbo said township officials "have reached an impasse" with Green for Life Environmental, which purchased the landfill in October 2020 from Advanced Disposal Services.

"We’ve decided it's time to take legal action against GFL to protect the welfare of our citizens from any further harm," Abbo said.

A Green for Life Environmental representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the complaint against Arbor Hills filed Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court, Northville Township said the landfill breached its sewer service contract by discharging wastewater and has caused "substantial harm to Northville Township and its residents."

The township asked the court to prohibit the landfill from discharging wastewater and from releasing odors.

"Odor complaints from the landfill are constantly being reported to The Conservancy Initiative and have continued to rise," said Ralph Lassel, president of The Conservancy Initiative, a nonprofit formed in opposition of a 2015 landfill expansion effort. "Within the past eight days alone, we have received over 40 odor complaints from Northville Township residents."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sued Arbor Hills last year for allegedly failing to comply with state law.

