Billions of gallons of drinking water lost in Metro Detroit every year
Carol Thompson
The Detroit News
Billions of gallons of drinking water are lost every year in Metro Detroit, enough to easily supply hundreds of thousands of homes.
Exactly how much is lost is unclear, since some of the region's largest communities can't measure exactly how much water escapes their systems and Michigan, unlike other states and against the advice of the drinking water industry, does not require utilities to measure or report their losses.