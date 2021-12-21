Sticking point emerges in Michigan's pursuit of environmental justice
Carol Thompson
The Detroit News
The sulfur dioxide, particulate matterand other pollutants that eventually will be released by a controversial new asphalt plant in Genesee Township will not be the only pollution drifting into the nearby air.
There are also the emissions from a biomass-powered electricity plant, industrial coating facility, cars motoring along Interstate 475, and the trucks and trains carrying industrial materials in and out of the area.