Michigan releases plan for Lake Erie algae. Water advocates wonder if it's enough

Michigan agriculture and environmental agencies have adopted a plan to help limit the nutrient runoff that fuelsharmful algal blooms on Lake Erie, but one critic said it isn't enough to protect the Great Lake.

While state officials tout a sizeable reduction in the amount of phosphorus pollution washing into Lake Erie and promise their future efforts will achieve even more, Sandy Bihn with the nonprofit group Lake Erie Waterkeeper said the state's plan fails to show how officials will curb a major source of nutrient pollution that fuels the putrid and dangerous algae blooms: manure.