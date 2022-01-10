EPA's climate authority faces challenge in Supreme Court

Leslie Kaufman

Bloomberg

Looking into the horizon of 2022, it’s not super droughts or unexpected snowstorms that have U.S. environmental activists terrified, it’s a Supreme Court case that’s scheduled for oral arguments at the end of February.

At the heart of West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency is a challenge over the extent to which Congress can delegate regulatory power to the executive agencies. The great fear is that the new super conservative majority on the court is open to taking radical action that will undo nearly a century of common practice.